Windsor, Solar Bears blank Everblades in 3-0 win

ORLANDO, Fla. - Luke McInnis' first professional goal was the eventual game-winner and Clint Windsor made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Orlando Solar Bears (14-10-3-0) blanked the Florida Everblades (21-6-0-2) by a 3-0 score on Friday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

McInnis opened the scoring when he made his way through the right circle and cut to the front of the net before sliding the puck through pads of Jake Hildebrand for his first of the season - and first pro goal - at 7:05 of the first period.

Mark Auk then made it 2-0 at 9:43 when he hammered the puck past Hildebrand for his third of the season.

Jerry D'Amigo added an empty-net goal for his fifth of the season at 18:56 to seal the game.

Windsor made 29 saves, including 12 in the third period, as he picked up his sixth win of the season; Hildebrand went 39-for-41 in the loss for Florida.

THREE STARS:

1) Clint Windsor - ORL

2) Mark Auk - ORL

3) Luke McInnis - ORL

NOTABLES:

Aaron Luchuk and Jake Coughler assisted on Auk's goal, extending Luchuk's point streak to nine games (3g-7a) and Coughler's to six (7g-4a)

Auk assisted on McInnis' goal, giving him his fifth multi-point game of the season to tie Coughler for the team lead

Orlando is 14-1-1-0 when scoring three or more goals and 10-0-0-0 when leading after the second period

Windsor's shutout was the fifth of his Solar Bears career, giving him exclusive possession of second on the franchise leaderboard after sharing the spot with Zachary Fucale and Ryan Massa

