Latest WooSox Merch Available at Railers HC Team Store

Worcester, MA - Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC),proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), are pleased to partner with the Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox), Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, in a month-long retail sale at the Railers team store. The month will include weekly special offers on WooSox and Railers team merchandise and will end with a two-day outdoor celebration on Mar. 27 and 28 in anticipation of the imminent arrival of Red Sox players in Worcester.

"The Railers have showered us with Worcester's hospitable spirit since the day we announced we had chosen this city as our new home," said Worcester Red Sox President, Dr. Charles Steinberg. "Cliff Rucker, Stephanie Ramey, Mike Myers, and the Railers staff and players have welcomed us so warmly. We are thrilled and grateful that the Rail Shop will be the WooSox' retail home base during the month of March, and we hope to reciprocate their kind gestures in the months and years to come. We are happy to be their partners in sport."

Weekly offers will include special pricing and combo deals on St. Patrick's Day apparel, jerseys, mascot plush items, and more.

"This is a fun way to celebrate our partners, the WooSox, as they prepare for opening day at Polar Park," said Worcester Railers HC President, Stephanie Ramey. "We are a step closer to having fans in attendance at large sporting events in the City and that's incredibly exciting."

Mark your calendar for a two-day outdoor sale to be held in the parking lot of the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center from 10am-3pm on Mar. 27 and 28. TRAX and Smiley Ball will be onsite for photos.

The Rail Shop is located at the Worcester Ice Center at 112â¯Harding St., Worcester. Store hours are Tues.-Wed. 4pm-8pm and Sat.-Sun. 10am-3pm.

To preview special offers and learn more, please visit railershc.com/woosoxmerch.

