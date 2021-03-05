Josh Dickinson Reassigned to Grizzlies

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Josh Dickinson has been reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies from the Colorado Eagles.

Last season Dickinson won the ECHL Player of the Month award for October 2019, highlighted by back to back hat tricks on October 16th vs Wichita and October 18th at Allen. Last season Josh had 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 29 games for Utah.

In the 2018-19 season Dickinson had 7 points in 5 playoff games (3 goals, 4 assists). He scored the overtime game winning goal on March 2nd, 2019 vs Maine. For the season Dickinson had 29 points (8 goals, 22 assists) in 31 games. In 2 seasons with Utah Dickinson has 59 points in 60 games.

The 23 year old Dickinson has 45 games of AHL experience with the last 40 of those games with the Eagles.

The Grizzlies are on the road at Wichita on March 5th and 6th. Next homestand will be on March 12th and 13th at 7:10 pm and March 14th at 1:10 pm against the Allen Americans. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

