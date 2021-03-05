Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Rush, 9:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits open March and begin a three-game road set against the Rapid City Rush. Greenville and Rapid City will take part in three games in three nights that conclude Sunday evening at 6:05 p.m. EST. Tonight's game marks the first in franchise history between the Rabbits and Rush.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (12-9-5-2) at Rapid City Rush (12-17-2-0)

March 5, 2021 | 9:05 PM | Game #29 | Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Referees: Andrew Wilk (24)

Linesmen: Sam Rankin (88), Cade Bloomenrader (91)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 8:45 p.m.)

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

Last Saturday, Greenville pitched a first period field goal and protected a lead down the stretch to edge the Allen Americans, 6-4 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Matt Bradley secured four points with two goals and two helpers, Garrett Thompson scored twice, and the Bits went 3-for-5 on the man-advantage. Rapid City began their week on Tuesday night and fell 5-4 in overtime to the Wichita Thunder. Leading 4-1 after 40 minutes, the Thunder rallied for three in the final period, including two in the game's final 1:21. Peter Quenneville, Stephen Baylis, Hunter Garlent and Garrett Klotz scored for the Rush.

BACK TO THE STOMPING GROUNDS:

Swamp Rabbits forward Jesse Schultz this weekend will celebrate his homecoming in South Dakota. For parts of five seasons from 2011-2015, Schultz served as a staple in Rapid City's lineup and provided nightly offensive firepower. The 38-year-old power forward in his 18th professional season played for Rapid City in the team's CHL days and eventually inaugural season in the ECHL during the 2014-15 campaign. Schultz successfully transitioned from the CHL to ECHL with Rapid and paced the club's scoring race with 77 points (34 goals, 43 assists) in 70 games. Last season, the veteran played a three-game set in South Dakota for the Cincinnati Cyclones and totaled five points (one goal, four assists) from January 8-11, 2020.

LIAM RETURNS WITH THUNDER:

On Thursday, February 25, Liam Pecararo returned from injury to the Rabbits lineup and played his first game since January 17. In three games against Allen from February 25-27, Pecararo posted four points (two goals, two assists). On the season, the Canton, Massachusetts native has totaled 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 16 appearances. Dating back to December 27, 2020 against South Carolina, Pecararo has registered points in nine of his last 11 games.

MILESTONES NEAR:

The next tally for Greenville captain Joey Haddad will mark his 200th professional goal. In 608 professional games to date, Haddad recorded 108 goals across six seasons in the United Kingdom from 2014-2020. In addition to his Cardiff Devils days, the Sydney, Nova Scotia native has earned 183 points (88 goals, 95 assists) in 255 ECHL contests and three American Hockey League goals. In addition to Haddad, fellow veteran and Alternate Captain Garrett Thompson is one goal shy of 100 in his professional career. After scoring twice last Saturday against Allen, Thompson has compiled 259 points (99 goals, 160 assists) in 395 professional games.

MEET THE RUSH:

Tonight marks the first ever meeting between Greenville and Rapid City. The Rush are the ECHL affiliate for the National Hockey League's Arizona Coyotes and American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners. The franchise began play in the 2008-09 season as an expansion Central Hockey League franchise. Rapid won the CHL's Ray Miron Presidents Cup in 2010 which still stands as the club's only championship to date. The Rush joined the ECHL in 2014-15 and posted a 37-28-2-5 record before exiting the Kelly Cup Playoffs in Round 2 against Allen. In 2019-20, the Rush finished above .500 with a 29-25-5-1 record, marking the team's first winning season since 2014-15. Tyler Coulter currently leads Rapid City in scoring with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) through 29 games in 2020-21.

