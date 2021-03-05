Mavs Weekend Preview March 5-7

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Indy Fuel tonight at 6:05 p.m. at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. On Sunday, the Mavericks head to Wichita to face off against the Thunder at 4:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Pasta with the Sauce

Mavericks forward Nick Pastujov scored his first professional goal last Saturday night against the Tulsa Oilers.

Player of the Week

Mavericks forward Darik Angeli was named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of February 22-28. In his last four games, Angeli has nine points on one goal and eight assists.

Multiplicity

Last Sunday, five Mavericks registered a multi-point game. Forward Darik Angeli had three points on one goal and two assists. Forward Adam Brady had two points on one goal and one assist. Forward Bryan Lemos had two points on two assists. Forward Nick Pastujov had two points on two assists and forward Lane Scheidl had two points on one goal and one assist.

Point Streaks

Forward Darik Angeli has nine points on one goal and eight assists in four games. Defenseman Marcus Crawford has four points on two goals and two assists in four games. Forward Nick Pastujov has three points on one goal and two assists in two games. Forward Brodie Reid has four points on two goals and two assists in four games. Forward Lane Scheidl has four points on one goal and three assists in two games.

League Leader

Mavericks forward Brodie Reid leads the league with 31 points. In 26 games for the Mavericks, Reid has tallied 31 points on 14 goals and 17 assists this season.

