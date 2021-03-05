Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Icemen, March 5 at 7:05 PM

SC Stingrays vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, March 5, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays and Jacksonville Icemen continue their 3-game series Friday at the North Charleston Coliseum with their ninth meeting of the 2020-21 year. In game one on Wednesday, the Rays opened the month of March with a 2-1 shootout win over Jacksonville, their sixth straight contest that was decided in overtime. Those OT games have SC on a six-game point streak which has vaulted them back into fourth place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference with a points percentage of 0.556. The Icemen sit two spots behind them in sixth (0.479). In the two teams' previous eight contests this season, each club has come away with four victories. Jacksonville ranks fifth in the league on the penalty kill, discarding 86.5% of opponents' man-advantages. The Stingrays are just behind them in seventh on the PK, successfully stopping 84% of situations in which they've been shorthanded. South Carolina averages the secondmost shots on goal per game in the ECHL, putting 33.07 chances to the net per outing.

Scouting the Icemen: Through 24 games, Jacksonville is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 10-11-1-2 (.479). Forward Nick Saracino leads the club with 21 points in 23 games on eight goals and 13 assists. His goal total leads the team while forwards Ara Nazarian and Pascal Aquin have seven tallies and Craig Martin has posted six. Team captain Wacey Rabbit has registered 10 points in 18 games on two goals and eight helpers. Defenseman Kevin McKernan leads the teams' blueliners in scoring with seven assists in 22 games. In net, Kyle Keyser has played 15 games and has a goals-against average of 2.45 along with a save percentage at 0.918.

