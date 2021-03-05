Stingrays Announce 50% Capacity for Games at North Charleston Coliseum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, in conjunction with the North Charleston Coliseum, have announced new seating policies and procedures for upcoming games during the 2020-21 season.

In response to Governor Henry McMaster lifting restrictions on mass gatherings last week, the Stingrays will now allow a capacity of 50% for hockey games at the present time.

While this capacity limit has increased, the Stingrays and North Charleston Coliseum are continuing to comply with sanitation and hygiene guidelines established by the CDC, DHEC, and other public health officials.

Per ECHL rules, the team's mask policy remains unchanged. All fans must wear a mask while inside the arena when not actively eating or drinking. In addition, all Stingrays and North Charleston Coliseum employees will continue to wear a face covering.

In addition to limiting the overall capacity, the Stingrays will reserve some sections where they will continue to adhere to previously mandated precautions for fans who would like to remain in pod seating with no more than 25% of seats filled.

The health and safety of Stingrays fans remains the team's top priority, continuing to work closely with state and health officials to develop operating protocols with the goal of providing a safe and enjoyable experience.

Single game tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office during their reduced hours on non-game Wednesday and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., as well as on game nights.

Group Tickets, Flex Plans and Season Tickets are also available through the Stingrays Front Office for a savings! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or submit this form. All seating policies and procedures are subject to change.

