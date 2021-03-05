Mavs Win Thriller in Indy, Beat Fuel 5-4 in OT

Indianapolis, Ind. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Indy Fuel 5-4 Friday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Luke Bafia, Adam Brady, Rob Bordson, and Darik Angeli netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Sunday at 4:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena.

First Period

Kansas City goal: Luke Bafia (3) at 17:34. Assisted by Bryan Lemos and Rob Bordson.

Shots: KC 12, IND 8

Second Period

Indy goal: Diego Cuglietta (5) at 4:24. Assisted by Mathew Thompson and Jared Thomas.

Kansas City goal: Adam Brady (3) at 8:44. Assisted by Darik Angeli and Lane Scheidl.

Indy goal: Diego Cuglietta (6) at 14:58. Assisted by Jared Thomas.

Indy goal: Michael Pelech (3) at 17:50. Assisted by Mathew Thompson and Spencer Watson.

Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (5) at 19:29. Assisted by Zach Osburn.

Shots: KC 11, IND 9

Third Period

Indy goal: Mathew Thompson (2) at 5:24. Assisted by Michael Pelech and Spencer Watson.

Kansas City goal: Rob Bordson (9) at 14:59. Assisted by Lane Scheidl and Darik Angeli.

Shots: KC 11, IND 8

Overtime

Kansas City goal: Adam Brady (4) at 2:40. Assisted by Darik Angeli and Tommy Muck.

Shots: KC 3, IND 1

Notes and Streaks

Darik Angeli, Lane Scheidl, Luke Bafia, and Adam Brady have points in consecutive games.

Darik Angeli registered a multi-point game on one goal and three assists.

Lane Scheidl registered a multi-point game on two assists.

Adam Brady registered a multi-point game on two goals.

Rob Bordson registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.

The Mavericks went one-for-six on the power play and zero-for-two on the penalty kill.

