Blades Set to Kick off Three Straight on the Road

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (21-5-0-2) start their three-game road trip against the Orlando Solar Bears (13-10-3-0) tonight at Amway Center. The Blades and Bears will play three games in three days all in Orlando, beginning with tonight's matchup.

This evening will be the 14th meeting of the season between the Everblades and Solar Bears. Florida owns a 10-2-0-1 advantage in the season series so far. The last meeting between the two clubs went down as a 4-1 Everblades victory thanks to two goals from John McCarron and a 36-save performance from Devin Cooley.

After the Blades took five of six available points last week against the South Carolina Stingrays (10-8-6-2), Florida now leads the ECHL with a .786 points percentage. Orlando currently sits at third place in the Eastern Conference with a .558 mark.

Joe Pendenza has accelerated his offensive output over the last few games for Florida. The forward has recorded points in each of his last three games (2g-3a), including a highlight-reel shorthanded goal on Wednesday against the Stingrays.

The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Jake Hildebrand was selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February. Hildebrand went 4-0-2 with a 2.04 goals-against average and a save percentage of .933 in six appearances during the month. The 27-year-old allowed two goals or less in four of his six appearances while making at least 31 saves four times. He was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Feb. 14 after 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .950 in two appearances.

On Monday, the league also announced that Everblades defenseman Stefan Leblanc was named a co-recipient of the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month award for February. Leblanc and Wichita Thunder forward Anthony Beauregard share the award after both earning a +11 rating last month.

The Nashville Predators (NHL) recalled goaltender Devin Cooley on Wednesday. Cooley had won his last five starts with the Everblades and had racked up an 8-4-0 record in 13 starts. On Thursday, Florida announced a trade with the Utah Grizzlies that brought over goaltender Evan Buitenhuis for future considerations. Through five starts with Utah, Buitenhuis posted a 1-0-3 record with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .906 save-percentage. The 27-year-old started his professional career with the Worcester Railers for two seasons before signing with Utah this year.

