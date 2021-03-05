Weninger Blanks Grizzlies, 3-0

March 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita scored three goals in the second period and got a spotless performance from Evan Weninger, winning 3-0 over Utah on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Weninger claimed his first shutout as a pro, stopping 38 shots. Stephen Johnson recorded his first goal as a pro while Brayden Watts had a pair of assists.

Utah got off a to a good start in the first. The Grizzlies led in the shot department at one point, 8-1. Towards the back half of the frame, Wichita started to find its rhythm and almost connected on a chance from Jay Dickman. Stefan Fournier tried to power his way around the net and he put a pass to the right post. Dickman got to the loose puck, but wasn't able to beat Kevin Carr.

Wichita started the second period shorthanded, but killed off the chance and then scored at 1:00. Anthony Beauregard tipped home a rebound for his 11th of the year to make it 1-0.

At 8:40, Beau Starrett redirected a beautiful pass from John Albert for his fourth of the year and made it 2-0. Johnson increased the lead to 3-0 after making a great individual effort behind the goal line. He powered his way to the left post and popped a shot over Carr at 17:46.

Utah outshot the Thunder in the third, 12-3, but Weninger was solid down the stretch and shut the door on the Grizzlies.

Beauregard has six points in his last three games. Watts recorded his first multi-point game of his career. Fournier has assists in three-straight and extended his point-streak to five games.

The Thunder returns home tomorrow night to host Utah at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.