Wichita Shuts out Utah 3-0

Wichita, Kansas - The Wichita Thunder got 2nd period goals from Anthony Beauregard, Beau Starrett and Stephen Johnson as they defeat the Utah Grizzlies 3-0 on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The game was scoreless after the first period with Utah outshooting Wichita 13 to 7. The Thunder scored 3 times in the 2nd period, outshooting Utah 19 to 13. Utah outshot Wichita 12 to 3 in the third period as neither team found the back of the net.

On the night Utah outshot Wichita 38 to 29. Utah went 0 for 4 on the power play while Wichita went 0 for 3. Thunder goaltender Evan Weninger stopped all 38 shots he saw for his first pro shutout.

Josh Dickinson played for Utah after being reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles and was tied for the team lead with 5 shots on goal. Ty Lewis also had 5 shots on goal as his 3 game point streak comes to an end.

The final game of the Grizzlies 6 game road trip is tomorrow night at Wichita. Face-off is set for 6:05 pm MST. Utah returns home for a 3 game series on March 12th and 13th at 7:10 pm and March 14th at 1:10 pm.

3 stars

1. Evan Weninger (Wichita) - 38 save shutout.

2. Stephen Johnson (Wichita) - 1 goal.

3. Brayden Watts (Wichita) - 2 assists. +3.

