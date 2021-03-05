Bears Blank Blades

ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (14-10-3-0) hold the Florida Everblades (21-6-0-2) scoreless in a 3-0 win at the Amway Center.

FIRST STAR: Clint Windsor (ORL) - 29 saves, shutout

SECOND STAR: Mark Auk (ORL) - one goal, one assist, game winning goal

THIRD STAR: Luke McInnis (ORL) - one goal

The Solar Bears broke the ice first with a tally from forward Luke McInnis. The forward danced through the Everblades defensemen and slipped the disc under the pad of Blades netminder Jake Hildebrand (7:05). Orlando further increased their lead to 2-0 in the first period, when Solar Bears defenseman Mark Auk snapped a wrist shot from distance (9:43).

In the second period, the Solar Bears kept a tight grip on their 2-0 lead by outshooting Florida 14 to nine. The Everblades struggled to generate some chances but held strong defensively. Hildebrand made multiple key saves to keep Orlando to two goals in the second period.

Florida came out flying in the third period, as they looked to dig themselves out of a 2-0 deficit. However, the Everblades could not find the back of the net.

With just over two minutes left in the third period, Florida left an empty net to hopefully trim the lead. Shortly after, Orlando forward Jerry D'Amigo scored an empty netter to secure the game for the Solar Bears.

The Everblades continue their road trip this weekend as they face the Orlando Solar Bears for the second of three games on Saturday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m. at the Amway Center.

