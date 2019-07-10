Win Streak Ends at 18 as Pit Spitters Fall 7-5

Traverse City, MI - In a game marked by four home side errors and a twenty-minute rain delay in the fifth inning, the Pit Spitters fought to the end before falling to the Kenosha Kingfish 7-5. With their 18-game win streak on the line, the first four Pit Spitters to bat in the ninth reached base, before a timely strikeout and defensive gem cut the rally just short.

Leading 1-0 going into the top of the fourth inning, the Kingfish would put the game to bed by sending nine men to the plate and scoring six times in the inning. They would end up scoring their six runs on three hits and a walk and were aided by a pair Pit Spitters errors in the inning.

Leading the comeback charge was Michael Slaten (JR Benedictine,) who was 3-5 on the ballgame, mashing a solo home run in the seventh and adding a single and double. Jake Arnold (SO North Georgia,) Mario Camilletti (SO Oakland,) and Drake Titus (JR Army) each added two hits. The Pit Spitters would strand 14 base runners on the evening, including the tying run in the ninth.

Taking the loss for the Pit Spitters is starting pitcher Chad Patrick. He allowed six runs, two of which were earned, on seven hits, across the first four innings. His record falls to 2-3 on the season.

The Pit Spitters return to action Thursday with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. Every Thursday is "Thirsty Thursday," at Pit Spitters Park, with $2 20oz. beer and $2 hot dogs. It will also be Pride Night. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

