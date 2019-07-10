Bucks Battle for 13-10 Win over Loggers

Following a 45-minute rain delay, the Waterloo Bucks (23-20, 3-4) grinded out a 13-10 win over the La Crosse Loggers (22-21, 5-2) on Tuesday evening that encompassed three hours and 47 minutes. The middle third of the game saw 21 runs come across to score.

In a scoreless game, Alonzo Rubalcaba (2-5, 2 R, 2B, RBI, SB, SF) led off the third with a double. Dylan Phillips (3-5, BB, 3 R, 2B) walked then Blake Wagenseller (3-5, 3 R, 2B, HR, 6 RBI) belted a ground-rule double to left, knocking in Rubalcaba. Following a Matt Campos (1-3, 2 BB, R) walk, Bryce Wooldridge (0-3, 2 BB, 2 R SB) brought in Phillips with a run-scoring fielder's choice. A wild pitch allowed Wagenseller to score then Trey Leonard (1-4, BB, 2 RBI, SB) walked to set up a Tony Jenkins (1-4, 2 RBI, 2 SB, 2 SF) sacrifice fly, giving Waterloo a four-run lead.

The Loggers struck back with a three-run home half. Wagenseller and Leonard each rapped two-run singles in the fifth, with another Jenkins sacrifice fly bumping the score to 9-3. A four-run La Crosse fifth kept the game close, but a Wagenseller three-run homer in the sixth stretched Waterloo's lead to 12-7.

La Crosse scored two in the sixth and one in the eighth. Rubalcaba gave the Bucks their final 13-10 advantage with a sac fly to left.

Brett Lockwood earned the win in relief with 1.1 innings of two-hit ball. Bucks righthander Noah Conlon picked up a hold in his Waterloo debut with a one-two-three seventh, punching out two. All-Star Jimmy Smiley saved his third game of the year with 2.0 innings of three-hit baseball, allowing an unearned run while striking out two.

The Bucks and La Crosse end their four-game set on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. on the Bucks Radio Network powered by 1650 The Fan.

