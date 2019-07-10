Woodchucks Allow Late-Inning Rally That Leads to Chinooks Victory

WAUSAU, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks and the Lakeshore Chinooks were tied in the seventh inning, but the Woodchucks bullpen struggled and allowed six runs in the eighth and ninth innings. The Woodchucks lost by a final score of 12-6.

The Woodchucks top of the order proved why they are All-Stars in the third inning. Brandon Seltzer reached base and later trotted home after Adam Frank launched his sixth home run of the year. The Woodchucks 1-2 punch of Seltzer and Frank gave the Woodchucks an early 2-0 lead.

The Chinooks answered back in the fourth inning by scoring six runs. Those six runs were given up by Woodchucks starting pitcher Jared Pettitte. He went four innings and allowed six hits.

Now down 6-2, the Woodchucks charged back by scoring four runs to tie the game. In the bottom of the fourth, Kenny Rodriguez stole third base. The Chinooks catcher overthrew third and allowed Rodriguez to score. This made the score 6-3 with the Chinooks leading.

The Chinooks shortstop committed an error in the fifth inning that allowed two Woodchucks to score. This brought the Woodchucks within one run of the Chinooks. The Woodchucks then tied the game in the sixth inning after Byron Murray hit an RBI single to left field that drove in his fellow All-Star Brandon Seltzer.

The Woodchucks used three different pitchers in relief. Reed Osborn and Will Thomas pitched three combined scoreless innings. Nolan Lebamoff pitched the final two innings and gave up six runs (five earned) on four hits. This allowed the Chinooks to double their six run total to twelve, leading to a final score of 12-6.

Top Performers

Adam Frank went 2-5 with two RBI. His third inning two-run home run gave the Woodchucks an early lead. This was Frank's sixth home run of the year.

Javier Rosario continued to play hot July baseball by going 3-5 with one run.

Next Up

The Wisconsin Woodchucks will now travel to Michigan where they will have a two-game series against the Traverse City Pit Spitters and the Kalamazoo Growlers. After their four-game road trip, three Woodchucks players will participate in the 2019 All-Star Game in Waterloo, Iowa. The All-Star Break will run July 15th-17th. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

