Rafters Return Home for Finale with Dock Spiders

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - After earning their seventh shutout win of the season, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (5-2) look to extend an 11-game home winning streak as they take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (4-3) Wednesday night.

The Rafters took game one of the series in Fond du Lac by a final of 5-0. Gareth Stroh fanned eight over seven shutout innings, walking just two batters and surrendering six hits to be named Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night.

The Rafters currently sit atop the Great Lakes West Division and lead the Dock Spiders by one game. Wisconsin Rapids has a 7-2 record against Fond du Lac this season.

Nate Barnes is projected to start for the Rafters. With a 1.44 ERA and a 2-1 record, Barnes is a key part of the Rafters pitching staff that leads the league in team ERA. Jon Young will get the start for Fond du Lac. The right-hander has a 2-1 record and a 3.05 ERA this summer.

The Rafters open a two-game series with the Rockford Rivets on Thursday, featuring a special appearance by former Brewers All-Star Gorman Thomas, presented by Connexus Credit Union. There will also be a rally towel giveaway at Historic Witter Field.

