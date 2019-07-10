Duluth Huskies Weekly Promotion Update

Duluth, Minn - The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club just wrapped up their recent seven game homestand and are currently out on the road for a five-game road trip. The team will then return back to Wade Stadium this Saturday and Sunday for a two-game matchup against the La Crosse Loggers, which is when the following promotional events will take place.

On Saturday July 13th at 6:35 pm there will be two events. First is Wine, Women, & Baseball presented by 27 Liquors and Bota Box. All women 21+ who attend the ballgame are invited to drink wine for free compliments of Bota Box until the end of the third inning.

On Sunday July 14th for game two against La Crosse at 3:05 pm, Books and Baseball presented by the Duluth Library Foundation will be held. All of those who sign up for the Duluth Library Summer Reading Program will get a free ticket to the game. Huskies players will also be reading books to kids on the field before the game.

The Huskies go up against the Border Cats in the first of a two-game set tomorrow. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm with live game coverage on 92.1 The Fan and twinportssportshub.com beginning at 6:55 pm. All Duluth Huskies and Northwoods League games are live streamed online at portal.stretchlive.com/nwl to watch.

