Waterloo Shut out 6-0 by Loggers
July 10, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release
The Waterloo Bucks' (23-21, 3-5) lineup sputtered in a 6-0 shutout loss to the La Crosse Loggers (23-21, 6-2) on Wednesday night. Managing just five hits, all singles, Waterloo hitters struck out 8 times. La Crosse posted two-run frames in the first, fourth and seventh.
Matt Campos (2-3) was the lone Buck with a multi-hit performance.
Will Christophersen (1.0 ip, H, K) and Alec Holcomb (1.0 ip, 2 H, BB, K) each tossed a scoreless inning of relief.
Waterloo travels to Eau Claire on Thursday to open a two-game series at 6:35 p.m. on the Bucks Radio Network powered by 1650 The Fan.
