Loggers Lose Home Slugfest 13-10 vs Waterloo

LA CROSSE, Wis. - After a 45-minute rain delay to start the game and a quiet first three innings, both offenses roared to life Tuesday night at Copeland Park, but the La Crosse Loggers found themselves on the short end of a 13-10 result against the Waterloo Bucks in front of 2,311 fans at Copeland Park.

The Bucks (23-20, 3-2) scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning, but the Loggers (22-21, 5-2) answered with three of their own in the bottom of the frame, highlighted by a two-run home run by third baseman Hunter Watson (Texas A&M).

Waterloo scored five runs in the fifth inning, but La Crosse's offense came back with four runs in the bottom of the inning. The Loggers loaded the bases and brought home runs via a walk, hit by pitch, RBI single by Trey Torain (George Washington) and passed ball. La Crosse would get no closer than two runs the rest of the way.

Watson and Torain each finished with two hits for the Loggers, as did University of Arizona teammates Ryan Holgate and Tony Bullard. Holgate, a 2019 NWL All-Star had two doubles on the day, propelling him into the Northwoods League lead with 16 on the year.

Relievers Jared Freilich (Penn State) and Lalo Porras (Lewis Clark State) each threw a scoreless inning in relief for La Crosse.

The Loggers and the Bucks square off again tonight at Copeland Park, with a 6:35 pm first pitch at the Lumberyard.

