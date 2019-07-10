St. Cloud Beats Rochester in Game Two of Doubleheader
July 10, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
Rochester, MN - St. Cloud (24-19) used the home run ball to defeat Rochester (23-21) at Mayo Field in game two of the doubleheader on Wednesday. Alex Carillo (Faulkner) earned the win in his season debut on the mound for the Rox.
With the game scoreless in top of the fourth inning, Landon Stephens (Miami-Ohio) blasted a solo home run to left field. It was his second home run of the season.
Trailing 2-1 in the top of the fifth inning, Hance Smith (California-Berkeley) crushed a 3-run home run to left field and gave the Rox a 4-2 lead.
Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul) tossed the final two innings of the game and earned the save.
For the full box score from game one of the doubleheader on Wednesday, click here.
St. Cloud returns home on Thursday, July 11th against the Mankato MoonDogs at 7:05 p.m. Dueling Duo-Dueling Pianos will be entertaining the crowd throughout the game presented by PreferredOne.
All single games tickets can be purchased now in person at the Rox Ticket Office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex, by calling the Rox Ticket office at 320-240-9798 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday or 24 hours a day by visiting www.stcloudrox.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2019
- Duluth Huskies Weekly Promotion Update - Duluth Huskies
- Huskies Win a Barn Burner against Willmar - Duluth Huskies
- St. Cloud Beats Rochester in Game Two of Doubleheader - St. Cloud Rox
- Mallards Roll Past Rivets for a Double Header Split - Madison Mallards
- Woodchucks Allow Late-Inning Rally That Leads to Chinooks Victory - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Waterloo Shut out 6-0 by Loggers - Waterloo Bucks
- Win Streak Ends at 18 as Pit Spitters Fall 7-5 - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Not All Rainbows and Butterflies for the Bombers - Battle Creek Bombers
- St. Cloud Falls Just Short in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Cloud Rox
- Loggers Lose Home Slugfest 13-10 vs Waterloo - La Crosse Loggers
- Rafters Return Home for Finale with Dock Spiders - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Mallards to Resume Tie Game against Rockford - Madison Mallards
- Bucks to Hold Youth Baseball Camp on July 20 - Waterloo Bucks
- Bucks Battle for 13-10 Win over Loggers - Waterloo Bucks
- Mallards Chance for a Come-From-Behind Victory Halted by Rain - Madison Mallards
- Chinooks Continue Offensive Onslaught - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Booyah Bats Explode in Offensive Outburst - Green Bay Booyah
- Stingers Bats Come Alive in Victory - Willmar Stingers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.