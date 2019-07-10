St. Cloud Beats Rochester in Game Two of Doubleheader

July 10, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release





Rochester, MN - St. Cloud (24-19) used the home run ball to defeat Rochester (23-21) at Mayo Field in game two of the doubleheader on Wednesday. Alex Carillo (Faulkner) earned the win in his season debut on the mound for the Rox.

With the game scoreless in top of the fourth inning, Landon Stephens (Miami-Ohio) blasted a solo home run to left field. It was his second home run of the season.

Trailing 2-1 in the top of the fifth inning, Hance Smith (California-Berkeley) crushed a 3-run home run to left field and gave the Rox a 4-2 lead.

Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul) tossed the final two innings of the game and earned the save.

For the full box score from game one of the doubleheader on Wednesday, click here.

St. Cloud returns home on Thursday, July 11th against the Mankato MoonDogs at 7:05 p.m. Dueling Duo-Dueling Pianos will be entertaining the crowd throughout the game presented by PreferredOne.

All single games tickets can be purchased now in person at the Rox Ticket Office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex, by calling the Rox Ticket office at 320-240-9798 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday or 24 hours a day by visiting www.stcloudrox.com.

