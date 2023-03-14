Win $10,000 at the Royals "St. Hat-Trick's Day" Game on March 18

March 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced details for the team's $10,000 St. Hat-Trick's Day promotional game on Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Atlanta.

Three selected fans will have a chance to win $10,000 at our upcoming game on March 18th. To register, fans must come to the table located at the top of the stairs at the main entrance and fill out a registration form. Registration will be open from 6:00-6:40 p.m. the day of the game. The entrant who selects the first of the three players to score a hat-trick will win $10,000. The winner must be in attendance at the game and follow these rules:

- Deadline to enter is by 6:40 p.m. at the registration table located at the top of the steps of the front entrance to Santander Arena on Saturday, March 18.

- Three entries will be pulled and have their their choice of one Royals player to score a hat-trick in the game.

- A player may not be selected more than once.

- Winning entrants will be notified via phone call and given a full list of official rules of the selection process prior to puck drop at 7:00 p.m.

- Winning entrants must be present for the entirety of the game on March 18 to be eligible for the $10,000.

- Must be 18 years of age or older to enter.

Click here to buy tickets to the game!

The St.Hat-Trick's Day game will also have the following promotions:

- Green Royals puck bottle opener GIVEAWAY (first 1,500 fans)

- Green beer around the concourse and painted green ice

- $2 off craft draft beers from 6-7:00 p.m.

- Teachers Appreciation Night presented by Customers Bank

- Slapshot Saturdays: pre-game photo on the ice with Slapshot from 6:00-6:15 p.m. under section 109

- St.Hat-Trick's themed specialty jerseys (available in Post-Game Jersey Live Auction)

The Royals return home on Friday, March 17 to open a three-game weekend series with the Atlanta Gladiators. The 7:00 p.m. home game features the Go Green Night promotional game. Order tickets and see the full ~ promotional schedule ~ now!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.