Icemen Acquire Experienced Forward Matheson Iacopelli
March 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team as acquired forward Matheson (Matt) Iacopelli from the Kalamazoo Wings in exchange for future considerations.
Iacopelli, 28, joins the Icemen from Kalamazoo where he has recorded 29 points (16g, 13a) in 46 games played this season. The 6-3, 210-pound forward has totaled 115 points (68g, 47a) in 179 ECHL appearances with Kalamazoo for three seasons and stints with the Indy Fuel and Manchester Monarchs.
Iacopelli also brings American Hockey League experience to the Icemen, having totaled 27 points (14g, 13a) in 85 contests played with the Rockford IceHogs from 2016-2019.
The Woodhaven, Michigan resident played collegiately at Western Michigan University, and was a standout player with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks where he accrued 101 points with 64 goals in 114 games.
--
The Icemen are back in action for three home games this week, on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. This Wednesday the Icemen play host to the South Carolina Stingrays. Fans can enjoy $3 beer and wine specials at Wednesday's game. Tickets may be purchased on Ticketmaster, or by calling the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com
Fans can catch all Icemen game broadcasts on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & www.FloHockey.TV.
Images from this story
|
Forward Matheson Iacopelli with the Kalamazoo Wings
