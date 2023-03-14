San Jose Barracuda Return Tyler Bird to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL) have released forward Tyler Bird from his Professional Try-Out contract (PTO) and returned him to the Solar Bears, the Hockey Club announced today.

Bird, 26, is in his fourth season with the Solar Bears. Appearing in 59 games this season, Bird has 31 points (15g-16a), and 55 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward played in his 250th ECHL game on March 5, 2023, in South Carolina, 205 of those games coming in an Orlando Solar Bears uniform.

The Andover, Massachusetts native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fifth round, 137th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Bird appeared in one game with the Barracuda during his PTO. In total, Bird has 13 games of AHL experience under his belt with San Jose and Syracuse in his five-year professional career, scoring three assists.

Prior to turning pro, Bird played four seasons of collegiate hockey for Brown University, where he collected 35 points (22g-13a) 40 penalty minutes in 120 games for the Bears program. Bird only missed four games during his NCAA career and was named an alternate captain for his senior season.

NEXT HOME GAMES: The Solar Bears host the Maine Mariners for their only trip to AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Wednesday, March 22. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

Orlando welcomes the Jacksonville Icemen back to AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, March 24. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

