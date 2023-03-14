ECHL Transactions - March 14
March 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 14, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Jeremie Forget, G
Rapid City:
Alex Carlson, D
Savannah:
Sacha Roy, D
Utah:
Joey Colatarci, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Wichita:
Carson Rose, F from Indy
Reading:
Bailey Brkin, G from Wheeling
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Indy:
Add Mitchell Weeks, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Mitchell Weeks, G recalled by Rockford
Kalamazoo:
Delete Matt Iacopelli, F traded to Jacksonville
Maine:
Add Alex Kile, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Michael DiPietro, G recalled to Providence by Boston
Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F traded to Wheeling
Norfolk:
Add Dean Yakura, F activated from reserve
Delete Eric Cooley, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Jacob Modry, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Carter Long, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brent Pedersen, F returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)
Delete Dylan Sadowy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Dillon Hill, D activated from reserve
Delete Bradley Johnson, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Jacob Semik, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Victor Bartley, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jarrett Lee, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tommy Nappier, G activated from reserve
Delete Carter Johnson, F traded to Maine
Wichita:
Add Xavier Pouliot, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Delete Xavier Pouliot, D placed on reserve
Delete Collin Smith, G released as EBUG
Worcester:
Add Adam Goodsir, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on reserve
Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 14, 2023
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - March 14 - ECHL
- Icemen Acquire Experienced Forward Matheson Iacopelli - Jacksonville Icemen
- Mariners Announce Multiple Moves - Maine Mariners
- Nailers Acquire Keltie Jeri-Leon from Maine - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Trade Forward Matheson Iacopelli to Icemen - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fort Wayne's Alvaro Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- San Jose Barracuda Return Tyler Bird to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Win $10,000 at the Royals "St. Hat-Trick's Day" Game on March 18 - Reading Royals
- Worcester Railers HC Sign LIU Forward Adam Goodsir to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Gahagen Named Warrior / ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Jacksonville Icemen
- Jacksonville's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.