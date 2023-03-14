ECHL Transactions - March 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 14, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Jeremie Forget, G

Rapid City:

Alex Carlson, D

Savannah:

Sacha Roy, D

Utah:

Joey Colatarci, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wichita:

Carson Rose, F from Indy

Reading:

Bailey Brkin, G from Wheeling

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Indy:

Add Mitchell Weeks, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mitchell Weeks, G recalled by Rockford

Kalamazoo:

Delete Matt Iacopelli, F traded to Jacksonville

Maine:

Add Alex Kile, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Michael DiPietro, G recalled to Providence by Boston

Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F traded to Wheeling

Norfolk:

Add Dean Yakura, F activated from reserve

Delete Eric Cooley, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Jacob Modry, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Carter Long, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brent Pedersen, F returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)

Delete Dylan Sadowy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Dillon Hill, D activated from reserve

Delete Bradley Johnson, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Jacob Semik, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Victor Bartley, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jarrett Lee, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tommy Nappier, G activated from reserve

Delete Carter Johnson, F traded to Maine

Wichita:

Add Xavier Pouliot, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Delete Xavier Pouliot, D placed on reserve

Delete Collin Smith, G released as EBUG

Worcester:

Add Adam Goodsir, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on reserve

Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)

