Worcester Railers HC Sign LIU Forward Adam Goodsir to ECHL Contract

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed Long Island University forward Adam Goodsir to an ECHL contract.

Goodsir, 24, joins the Railers after the conclusion of his graduate season at Long Island University. in 35 games with the Sharks, the Okemos, MI native was second on the team in points at 34 (15-19-34), just behind former Holy Cross Crusader & current member of the San Joe Barracuda, Anthony Vincent at 37. Prior to his time at LIU, the 6'0, 194 lb forward spent four years playing at Michigan State University where he notched 18 points (6-12-18) in 131 games played to go along with 85 penalty minutes. During his senior season at Michigan State, Goodsir was one of seven individuals to be honored with the B1G Sportsmanship Award for the 2021-22 season.

"Adam will add some much needed goal scoring to the lineup," Smotheman said. "We started the year as one of the highest scoring teams and throughout the course of the year we've fallen away from that. He's a guy who absolutely has a nose for the net and knows how to put the puck in the back of it. We're looking forward to putting him in the right opportunities to do that for us."

Just before playing collegiate hockey, Goodsir spent two seasons with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL where he scored 46 points (28-18-46) in his 118 games played. Goodsir captained the Storm during his second season.

"I'm very excited for this opportunity to join the Railers," Goodsir said. "It's a dream come true to get the chance to play professional hockey. I'm looking forward to helping the team continue their mission of making a strong push at the end of the season."

