Gahagen Named Warrior / ECHL Goaltender of the Week

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced is pleased to announce today that Parker Gahagen is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 6-12. It is the fifth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor, which is tied for the fifth most in ECHL history.

Gahagen went 1-0-1 with two shutouts in his two appearances last week.

The 29-year-old turned aside all 32 shots in a 3-0 win at Greenville on Thursday and made 24 saves, and stopped seven of nine shootout attempts, in a 1-0 shootout loss to Savannah on Saturday.

Under contract to Hartford of the American Hockey League, Gahagen is 14-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911 in 25 appearances with the Icemen this season.

A native of Amherst, New York, Gahagen has appeared in 92 career ECHL games with Newfoundland, Utah, Florida and Jacksonville posting an overall record of 54-24-6 with 10 shutouts, a 2.26 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921. He has also gone 5-4-0 in 12 career AHL appearances with Milwaukee, Colorado, Toronto and San Jose.

Prior to turning pro, Gahagen saw action in 110 career games at Army where he went 41-49-16 with 10 shutouts, a 2.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926.

