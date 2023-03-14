Jacksonville's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
March 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Parker Gahagen of the Jacksonville Icemen is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 6-12. It is the fifth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor, which is tied for the fifth most in ECHL history.
Gahagen went 1-0-1 with two shutouts in his two appearances last week.
The 29-year-old turned aside all 32 shots in a 3-0 win at Greenville on Thursday and made 24 saves, and stopped seven of nine shootout attempts, in a 1-0 shootout loss to Savannah on Saturday.
Under contract to Hartford of the American Hockey League, Gahagen is 14-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911 in 25 appearances with the Icemen this season.
A native of Amherst, New York, Gahagen has appeared in 92 career ECHL games with Newfoundland, Utah, Florida and Jacksonville posting an overall record of 54-24-6 with 10 shutouts, a 2.26 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921. He has also gone 5-4-0 in 12 career AHL appearances with Milwaukee, Colorado, Toronto and San Jose.
Prior to turning pro, Gahagen saw action in 110 career games at Army where he went 41-49-16 with 10 shutouts, a 2.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926.
Runners-Up: Mark Sinclair, Cincinnati (2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .987 save pct.) and Evan Fitzpatrick, Florida (2-0-0, 0.86, .966 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Shane Starrett (Kansas City), Adam Carlson (Rapid City) and John Lethemon (Toledo).
