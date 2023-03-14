Jacksonville's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

March 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Jacksonville Icemen goaltender Parker Gahagen

(Jacksonville Icemen) Jacksonville Icemen goaltender Parker Gahagen(Jacksonville Icemen)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Parker Gahagen of the Jacksonville Icemen is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 6-12. It is the fifth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor, which is tied for the fifth most in ECHL history.

Gahagen went 1-0-1 with two shutouts in his two appearances last week.

The 29-year-old turned aside all 32 shots in a 3-0 win at Greenville on Thursday and made 24 saves, and stopped seven of nine shootout attempts, in a 1-0 shootout loss to Savannah on Saturday.

Under contract to Hartford of the American Hockey League, Gahagen is 14-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911 in 25 appearances with the Icemen this season.

A native of Amherst, New York, Gahagen has appeared in 92 career ECHL games with Newfoundland, Utah, Florida and Jacksonville posting an overall record of 54-24-6 with 10 shutouts, a 2.26 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921. He has also gone 5-4-0 in 12 career AHL appearances with Milwaukee, Colorado, Toronto and San Jose.

Prior to turning pro, Gahagen saw action in 110 career games at Army where he went 41-49-16 with 10 shutouts, a 2.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926.

Runners-Up: Mark Sinclair, Cincinnati (2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .987 save pct.) and Evan Fitzpatrick, Florida (2-0-0, 0.86, .966 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Shane Starrett (Kansas City), Adam Carlson (Rapid City) and John Lethemon (Toledo).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.