K-Wings Trade Forward Matheson Iacopelli to Icemen

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that forward Matheson Iacopelli has been traded to the Jacksonville Icemen for future considerations.

Iacopelli, 28, is in his fifth professional season and has scored 16 goals with 13 assists and 23 penalty minutes in 46 games played with Kalamazoo this season.

The forward split time throughout his first two professional seasons with the Rockford IceHogs (AHL), the Indy Fuel and the Manchester Monarchs (126gp, 29g, 17a). Iacopelli moves on with 53 goals scored and 43 assists in 108 games played for the K-Wings across three seasons.

The Woodhaven, MI native played his college hockey at Western Michigan University and was drafted in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

The K-Wings head back home to face the Fort Wayne Komets (29-21-4-2) on 'Green Ice' Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center. The game is already standing room only.

