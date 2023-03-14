Fort Wayne's Alvaro Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
March 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Matt Alvaro of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 6-12.
Alvaro scored two goals and added six assists for eight points in three games last week.
The 26-year-old scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-4 win over Wheeling on Friday and in a 6-5 victory at the Nailers on Saturday, and picked up two assists in a 6-2 loss to Indy on Sunday.
A native of Toronto, Ontario, Alvaro has tallied 33 points (12g-21a) in 44 games with the Komets this season.
Alvaro has recorded 76 points (33g-43a) in 111 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Orlando.
Prior to turning pro, Alvaro posted 51 points (18g-33a) in 123 career games at the University of Vermont and 63 points (21g-42a) in 118 career games with Youngstown of the United States Hockey League.
On behalf of Matt Alvaro, a case of pucks will be donated to a Fort Wayne youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runner-Up: Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland (3 gp, 1g, 5a, 6 pts.).
Also Nominated: Jake McLaughlin (Kansas City), Carter Robertson (Rapid City), Evan Barratt (Reading), Conlan Keenan (Toledo) and Brent Beaudoin (Worcester).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 14, 2023
- Fort Wayne's Alvaro Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- San Jose Barracuda Return Tyler Bird to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Win $10,000 at the Royals "St. Hat-Trick's Day" Game on March 18 - Reading Royals
- Worcester Railers HC Sign LIU Forward Adam Goodsir to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Gahagen Named Warrior / ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Jacksonville Icemen
- Jacksonville's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.