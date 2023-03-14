Mariners Announce Multiple Moves

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday. In a pair of American Hockey League transactions, forward Alex Kile has been reassigned to Maine from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, while goaltender Michael DiPietro was recalled to the Providence Bruins by the Boston Bruins. The Mariners also executed a trade, acquiring forward Carter Johnson from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for forward Keltie Jeri-Leon.

Kile returns to the Mariners after his most recent recall to Lehigh Valley on February 28th. He's been up and down between the AHL and ECHL over the last month, having been first recalled on February 15th, only to be returned for Maine's three-game series in Idaho the following week. In 26 games for the Mariners this season, Kile has 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists). A Mariner since the inaugural campaign of 2018-19, he's set new Mariners career franchise records for points and goals this season.

DiPietro is on an NHL contract with the Boston Bruins and will look to make his first appearance with Providence. The Bruins originally acquired DiPietro in an October trade with the Vancouver Canucks, where he spent the first four seasons of his professional career. He's enjoying a solid season for the Mariners, posting a record of 13-7-0, with a goals against average of 2.58 and a save percentage of .916 in 20 games. In his career, DiPietro has played in 74 AHL games and 3 NHL games, all in the Canucks organization. He was drafted by Vancouver in the 3rd round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Carter Johnson, 27, is a 6'3, 201-pound forward from Gimli, Manitoba. He's in his second professional season and has been productive ever since arriving in the ECHL with the Wichita Thunder in 2021. Last season with the Thunder, he posted 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 69 games as a rookie, which was fourth on the team. Just before this season began, Johnson was dealt to Wheeling. With the Nailers, he's continued his productive pace, with 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 58 games. Johnson played collegiately at Miami University (Ohio) from 2016-20.

Forward Keltie Jeri-Leon goes to Wheeling in the trade. He played in 95 games for the Mariners over the course of two seasons. This season, he has 8 goals and 11 assists in 38 games.

The Mariners play three games against the Worcester Railers in the VIP Rivalry Cup this weekend, starting on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena for a "St. Paddy's Day Greenout," at 7:15 PM. Fans are encouraged to wear green apparel to the game and the first 1,000 fans will receive a green t-shirt, courtesy of Unifirst. It's also a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 candy, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light drafts until the start of the 2nd period. After a game in Worcester on Saturday, the series shifts back to Portland on Sunday afternoon at 3 PM for "Beacon's Birthday" and a postgame open skate. More information on all upcoming promotions can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/promotions.

