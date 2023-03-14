Nailers Acquire Keltie Jeri-Leon from Maine

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have made a trade, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has acquired forward Keltie Jeri-Leon from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for forward Carter Johnson.

Jeri-Leon, 23, is playing in his second professional season, and has spent the majority of his career with Maine, in addition to six AHL games with the Providence Bruins and Abbotsford Canucks. Keltie had a strong rookie campaign, as he led all first year players for the Mariners with 19 goals and finished second among rookies on his team with 35 points. So far this season, he has contributed 19 points in 38 games, while improving his defensive game, as his +/- jumped from -9 last year to +2 this season. For his career, the Kelowna, British Columbia native has accumulated 28 goals, 27 assists, and 55 points in 101 games. Prior to turning pro, Jeri-Leon played his junior hockey in the WHL. His best individual success came with Seattle, when he racked up 40 goals over a two-year span. His best team success came with Lethbridge in 2017-18, when the team reached the conference final.

Johnson, 27, ranks third on the Nailers in scoring at the time of the trade, as he has produced 11 goals, 24 assists, and 35 points, while being one of four players to appear in all 58 games this season. This is Carter's second pro season, as Wheeling originally acquired him in a trade with the Wichita Thunder following training camp. As a pro, he has 27 goals, 53 assists, and 80 points in 127 contests - all in the ECHL. With Maine currently sitting in third place in the North Division, it is likely that Johnson will have the opportunity to reach the playoffs for the first time. Prior to turning pro, the Gimli, Manitoba native played four years of college hockey at Miami University (Ohio).

The Nailers will begin a three-game road series against the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday night at 7:05. The other two games of the series will be Friday at 7:05 and Saturday at 6:05. The next home game is Wheeling Hockey Hall of Fame Night on Friday, March 24th at 7:10 against the Kalamazoo Wings. Former Nailers Head Coach Peter Laviolette and former Thunderbird Brock Woods are the two inductees. That night is also a Frosty Friday. Ticket packages and single game tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting wheelingnailers.com or calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

