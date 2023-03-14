Americans Weekly

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped a pair of games over the weekend to the Idaho Steelheads. The Americans are in fifth place in the Mountain Division. The Utah Grizzlies travel to Allen this week for three games starting on Thursday.

Last Week's Record: 0-2-0

Overall record: 28-27-1-0 (5th in the Mountain Division)

Last Week's Results:

Friday, March 10th

Score: Americans 4, at Idaho 6 Final

Saturday, March 11th

Score: Americans 0 at Idaho 5 Final

-- This Week --

Thursday, March 16th vs Utah Grizzlies

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, March 17th vs. Utah Grizzlies

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, March 18th vs. Utah Grizzlies

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (36) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)

Assists - (46) Jack Combs (4th in the ECHL)

Points - (80) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)

Power Play Goals - (14) Colton Hargrove (Leads the ECHL)

Power Play Assists - (19) Liam Finlay (Tied for fifth in the ECHL)

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Mikael Robidoux and four others

Shorthanded Assists - (2) Jack Combs

Game Winning Goals - (7) Liam Finlay

First Goal - (5) Liam Finlay and Hank Crone

Insurance Goals - (7) Hank Crone

Penalty Minutes - (154) Mikael Robidoux

Plus/Minus - (+5) Liam Finlay and Chad Butcher

Shots on Goal - (195) Colton Hargrove

Save Percentage - (0.912) Chase Perry

Goalie Wins - (15) Luke Peressini

Goals-Against Average - (3.15) Chase Perry

Americans Notables:

With two straight losses last week, the Americans dropped to fifth in the Mountain Division.

Hank Crone leads the ECHL in scoring with 80 points.

Mikael Robidoux is fourth in the league in penalty minutes with 154 PIMS.

Colton Hargrove is tied for first overall with 14 power play goals.

Hank Crone leads the ECHL with 31 power play points.

Liam Finlay is tied for second overall in the ECHL with 7 game winning goals.

Hank Crone leads the ECHL with 36 goals.

Jack Combs is second in the ECHL in scoring with 77 points.

The Americans and their opponent this week Utah, are second and third overall in average penalty minutes per game (Utah 18.19), (Allen 18.02).

