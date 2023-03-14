Americans Weekly
March 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped a pair of games over the weekend to the Idaho Steelheads. The Americans are in fifth place in the Mountain Division. The Utah Grizzlies travel to Allen this week for three games starting on Thursday.
Last Week's Record: 0-2-0
Overall record: 28-27-1-0 (5th in the Mountain Division)
Last Week's Results:
Friday, March 10th
Score: Americans 4, at Idaho 6 Final
Saturday, March 11th
Score: Americans 0 at Idaho 5 Final
-- This Week --
Thursday, March 16th vs Utah Grizzlies
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, March 17th vs. Utah Grizzlies
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, March 18th vs. Utah Grizzlies
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (36) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)
Assists - (46) Jack Combs (4th in the ECHL)
Points - (80) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)
Power Play Goals - (14) Colton Hargrove (Leads the ECHL)
Power Play Assists - (19) Liam Finlay (Tied for fifth in the ECHL)
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Mikael Robidoux and four others
Shorthanded Assists - (2) Jack Combs
Game Winning Goals - (7) Liam Finlay
First Goal - (5) Liam Finlay and Hank Crone
Insurance Goals - (7) Hank Crone
Penalty Minutes - (154) Mikael Robidoux
Plus/Minus - (+5) Liam Finlay and Chad Butcher
Shots on Goal - (195) Colton Hargrove
Save Percentage - (0.912) Chase Perry
Goalie Wins - (15) Luke Peressini
Goals-Against Average - (3.15) Chase Perry
Americans Notables:
With two straight losses last week, the Americans dropped to fifth in the Mountain Division.
Hank Crone leads the ECHL in scoring with 80 points.
Mikael Robidoux is fourth in the league in penalty minutes with 154 PIMS.
Colton Hargrove is tied for first overall with 14 power play goals.
Hank Crone leads the ECHL with 31 power play points.
Liam Finlay is tied for second overall in the ECHL with 7 game winning goals.
Hank Crone leads the ECHL with 36 goals.
Jack Combs is second in the ECHL in scoring with 77 points.
The Americans and their opponent this week Utah, are second and third overall in average penalty minutes per game (Utah 18.19), (Allen 18.02).
Images from this story
|
Liam Finlay of the Allen Americans
