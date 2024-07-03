Williams Wallops First Home Run in Second-Half Opening Loss

July 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox' Trey King in action

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox' Trey King in action(St. Cloud Rox)

THUNDER BAY, ON - The St. Cloud Rox (18-16) fell to the Thunder Bay Border Cats (19-16) by a 7-4 score on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Rox put 11 hits on the board in their first game of second-half play in Canada.

St. Cloud quickly struck first, scratching a run across in the top of the first inning. Back-to-back singles out of the chute by Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha) and Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas) turned into a run on a baserunning play. Thunder Bay would briefly tie the game before Brody Williams (Kent State University) touched a go-ahead, two-run home run off the top of the left-field fence for his first long ball of the summer.

Though the Border Cats jumped ahead for good in the middle innings, St. Cloud's bullpen kept the game tight down the stretch with six strikeouts in 3 1/3 frames. Nathan Anderson (Creighton University) punched out three in his scoreless sixth inning before Kevin Figueredo (Ave Maria University) handled a scoreless seventh in his summer debut. Tommy Gross (University of Minnesota), the most efficient Rox reliever of the night, struck out two in his perfect eighth inning.

On offense, St. Cloud would add a fourth and final run in the seventh inning via a Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) sacrifice fly. Smith, Trey King (University of Georgia), and Kaden Amundson (Nicholls State University) each finished the evening with two hits for the Rox. Amundson also walked once and caught a runner stealing.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Kaden Amundson!

The Rox will finish their road trip and series in Thunder Bay on Thursday, July 4th at 6:35 p.m. ET/5:35 p.m. CT. The next Rox home game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. against the Mankato MoonDogs on Friday, July 5th. That game, presented by Capital One, will wrap up with the fourth Friday Night Fireworks display of the season. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.