Rivets Pound Kokomo, Reach 20 Runs for 2nd Time in Season.

July 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets continued their unbeaten streak against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, winning 22-8 to start the second half.

Facing a deficit in the bottom of the 4th, the Rivet offense exploded for 8 runs by batting around. After the pitching staff posted a few zeros, the bats got going again with 10 runs in the 7th.

Logan Mock notched 4 hits and a walk, while Bobby Atkinson, Maddox Mihalakis and Brayden Bakes all had 4 RBIs.

