Growlers Walk-off Leprechauns in 11 Innings to Sweep Series

July 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Tuesday, the Kalamazoo Growlers (18-17) took down the Royal Oak Leprechauns (18-17) in walk-off fashion 7-6 across 11 innings.

Following a historic night offensively on Monday, the Growlers returned home looking for its first sweep in nearly three weeks. Against K-Zoo's ace Ryan Kraft, the Leprechauns struck first. After a single by Oliver Service and a groundout to move him into scoring position to open up the second, Royal Oak shortstop Collin Overholt flared an RBI single into right-center field.

Kalamazoo answered back quickly scoring two of its own in the bottom half of the frame. With two on and two out, Mike Sprockett roped a two-run double into the corner giving the Growlers the lead.

The very next inning, the Growlers added on another pair. With the bases loaded and one out, Antonio Perrotta's RBI walk followed by an RBI fielder's choice from Gabe Springer extended the K-Zoo lead to three.

Not done there, the Growlers brought in another two in the fourth. With runners on the corners and one out, a steal of second by Evan Rodriguez caught the Royal Oak defense off-guard allowing Mike Sprockett to score on a late throw to the plate. Two batters later, Brock Leitgeb singled to center, scoring Rodriguez and pushing the lead to five.

After four solid innings, Growlers starter Ryan Kraft looked fatigued the rest of the way. Royal Oak, chipping away added a run in the fifth on an RBI double by Saborn Campbell before bringing it back to a three-run game in the seventh following a Riley Frost RBI single.

Kraft finished the day with his fourth quality start this season going six and two-thirds with three earned runs and seven strikeouts.

Royal Oak's push wouldn't end in the seventh as the Leprechauns brought themselves back within one in the eighth. With each of the first four batters reaching, Collin Overholt delivered again with an RBI single to center field before Jack Boike grounded into a double play bringing home Nate Ball.

Down to its final two outs in the ninth, Saborn Campbell tied up the game for the Leprechauns scorching a solo home run out to left field. While K-Zoo put a runner on in the ninth, a double play would force it to extras.

In the tenth, the Growlers not only caught the placement runner JR Bedford off of second but later caught Collin Overholt trying to steal second. After a pair of huge momentum outs, Bryce Brassfield finished the frame with a strikeout.

With a prime opportunity, the Growlers loaded the bases in the bottom of the tenth before an out was even recorded. With the game-winning run just 90 feet away, the Growlers' struggles with the bases juiced continued. After a popout back to the mound, a strikeout and a groundout to second pushed the ballgame to the eleventh.

After another scoreless frame from the Growlers' bullpen, K-Zoo was handed a third opportunity to walk it off. After a bunt single to open it up for Jeremy Comer, Brodey Acres was intentionally walked to load the bases again. This time, Brock Leitgeb came through. On the first pitch, Leitgeb skied one to right-center. Just deep enough, placement runner Myles Beale tagged up and scored securing the Growlers its first walk-off win of the season.

The Growlers end the first half of the season with a sweep and will head on the road Wednesday to take on the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. First pitch at MCCU Field is set for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.