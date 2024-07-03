Rockers Host Woodchucks to Start Second Half of the Season

July 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers outfielder Lukas Torres steps to the plate

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers outfielder Lukas Torres steps to the plate(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After defeating the Battle Jacks on the road, the Green Bay Rockers (0-0) will host the Wausau Woodchucks (0-0) at Capital Credit Union Park for the first series of the second half of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

The Rockers come into tonight after a big 13-run game in Battle Creek last night. The team jumped out to an early 9-2 lead, scoring seven in the third. Green Bay managed to load the bases to start the inning, and six batters secured seven RBIs in consecutive plate appearances. Lukas Torres (Wagner) punctuated the big inning with a double that scored two to cap off the big inning.

Green Bay put on four more in the sixth as insurance, and managed to hold off a Battle Creek surge, and ended the first half of the season on a high note, winning 13-11

Henry Chabot (Chapman) makes his second start for Green Bay tonight. In his previous start, he threw five scoreless innings while only giving up a single hit against Wisconsin Rapids. Chabot led the team in strikeouts in the first half of the season with 34. He has only allowed 11 runs in his 12 appearances for the Rockers in 2024, putting him at a 3.58 ERA.

The Little Cisco Band will perform live before tonight's game. Music will start when gates open at 5:30 pm. There will be a team poster giveaway for the first 250 fans in attendance tonight. Wednesdays are youth sports night at Capital Credit Union Park! Children that wear their youth sports team jersey will receive a FREE outfield box seat. Tomorrow, the Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park to finish the two-game series against the Woodchucks.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.