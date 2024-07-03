Rockers Fall to Woodchucks in Second Half Opener

July 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers' Jake Toporek in action

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (0-1) lost to the Wausau Woodchucks (1-0) in the first game of the second half of the season 8-1.

Wausau jumped out to an early lead with a three-run homer from DH Bryce Hubbard (Northwest Florida State College). The Woodchucks added one more in the top of the second, but the Rockers returned the favor in the bottom half of the inning. Sam Miller (Columbia) hit his sixth double of the season and moved to third with his 14th stolen base of the season. Cooper Kelly (Oral Roberts) brought him home with an RBI base hit to make the score 4-1.

Despite giving up the three-run shot, Henry Chabot (Chapman) managed to pick up six strikeouts in his three innings of work to move his season total to 40. Wausau added one more run in the sixth but pulled away more in the ninth. Max Galvin (Oklahoma State) hit a two-run homer in the closing stages of the game to seal the deal for Wausau 8-1.

Jake Toporek (Wagner) is set to start tomorrow's Independence Day contest. This will be his ninth appearance for the Rockers and his third start for the team. In 24.1 innings pitched, Toporek has struck out 25 batters and has a team-leading 3.33 ERA.

The Rockers will be back at home tomorrow for the Fourth of July for a rematch against the Woodchucks. Retired Sgt. Maj. Mike Aschinger will perform live music starting when gates open at noon. First pitch for the game is slated for 1:05 pm.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

