The MoonDogs Fall to the Honkers in the First Game of the Series.

July 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The MoonDogs will fall tonight to the Rochester Honkers, losing the first game of the series, 6-1.

Rylen Bayne (University of Hawaii) would start on the bump tonight for the MoonDogs. He would record 4.2 innings pitched, 89 pitches, and 4 strikeouts!

The MoonDogs would get started right away in the first inning. Brody Delamielleure (Florida State University) is up to bat, and hits a home run! This would make the score 1-0, at the end of the first inning.

Innings would remain scoreless until the bottom of the fifth, where the Honkers would hit 2 home runs, and have 2 other runners would score.

Nate Zyzda (University of Missouri-St. Louis) would be the first relief arm for the MoonDogs, and make his debut. He would record 1.1 innings pitched, and 20 pitches.

The Honkers would tally 2 more runs, which would make the score 6-1, Honkers.

Nathan Culley (Minnesota State University- Mankato) would follow up as a relief arm and record 1 inning pitched, with 16 pitches, and 2 strikeouts.

The MoonDogs and Honkers would both record scoreless innings to follow.

To end the night on the mound for the MoonDogs was Dylan Waite (University of Hawaii). He would finish the day with 1 inning pitched and 9 pitches.

The MoonDogs would end the game dropping the first game of the series, 6-1. They will be back in action vs the Honkers tomorrow night, at 5:05 pm.

