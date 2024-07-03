The MoonDogs Fall to the Honkers in the First Game of the Series.
July 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
The MoonDogs will fall tonight to the Rochester Honkers, losing the first game of the series, 6-1.
Rylen Bayne (University of Hawaii) would start on the bump tonight for the MoonDogs. He would record 4.2 innings pitched, 89 pitches, and 4 strikeouts!
The MoonDogs would get started right away in the first inning. Brody Delamielleure (Florida State University) is up to bat, and hits a home run! This would make the score 1-0, at the end of the first inning.
Innings would remain scoreless until the bottom of the fifth, where the Honkers would hit 2 home runs, and have 2 other runners would score.
Nate Zyzda (University of Missouri-St. Louis) would be the first relief arm for the MoonDogs, and make his debut. He would record 1.1 innings pitched, and 20 pitches.
The Honkers would tally 2 more runs, which would make the score 6-1, Honkers.
Nathan Culley (Minnesota State University- Mankato) would follow up as a relief arm and record 1 inning pitched, with 16 pitches, and 2 strikeouts.
The MoonDogs and Honkers would both record scoreless innings to follow.
To end the night on the mound for the MoonDogs was Dylan Waite (University of Hawaii). He would finish the day with 1 inning pitched and 9 pitches.
The MoonDogs would end the game dropping the first game of the series, 6-1. They will be back in action vs the Honkers tomorrow night, at 5:05 pm.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2024
- Loggers Fall to Eau Claire - La Crosse Loggers
- Rockers Fall to Woodchucks in Second Half Opener - Green Bay Rockers
- A New Half the Same Team, Chucks Win Third Straight - Wausau Woodchucks
- The MoonDogs Fall to the Honkers in the First Game of the Series. - Mankato MoonDogs
- Williams Wallops First Home Run in Second-Half Opening Loss - St. Cloud Rox
- Pit Spitters Drop Postponement Game - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Huskies Celebrate 4th of July, Second Half of Season, with Home Tilts against Larks - Duluth Huskies
- Rockers Host Woodchucks to Start Second Half of the Season - Green Bay Rockers
- Growlers Walk-off Leprechauns in 11 Innings to Sweep Series - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Loggers Sweep Mankato - La Crosse Loggers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mankato MoonDogs Stories
- The MoonDogs Fall to the Honkers in the First Game of the Series.
- MoonDogs Fall to Loggers in Game 1 of the Series
- Paul Allen to Emcee 2024 Northwoods League Home Run Challenge in Mankato
- MoonDogs Fall to Bismarck, Officially Eliminated from First Half Champion Contention
- MoonDogs Win Fourth Straight