A New Half the Same Team, Chucks Win Third Straight

July 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Woodchucks defeat Green Bay in their first second half game 8-1 to win their third straight. It was strong pitching combined with two homeruns that got the job done.

It didn't take long for them to take a 3-0 lead after Bryce Hubbard (Georgia) hit his fourth HR of the season. He has now found a home run in his last two games, and was tied with Max Galvin and Drew Berkland for the team leader.

The Chucks would score another run in the 2nd, as Jake Berkland (Mankato St.) would score on an Isaac Webb (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) RBI. The run scored is Berkland's 26th of the season.

The Chucks would look to Grant Siegel (UCF) to give them a good start. Grant threw five innings allowing four hits and one earned runs while walking none. Siegel would find excellent defense from his infield who turned an inning ending double-play to escape the 5th.

His team would add another run in the 6th, after two consecutive walks to open the inning. A sac bunt by Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) that ended in right field on an error on the pitcher allowed Jonah St. Antoine (U of Pittsburg) to score. Chucks led 5-1.

Siegel, who has pitched exactly five innings in his last four outings, would see the 6th and 7th as well. He recorded six outs and allowed just one runner to end his outing at seven full innings with just one ER. Carsen Plumadore would come in to pitch the 8th. He put up a scoreless half as the Chucks would look to add insurance in the 9th.

Brady Jurgella (U of Minnesota) made his Woodchucks return tonight as he played for the Chucks in 2023. He singled and found his first RBI on his second hit of the night. He would score on another homerun, this time a two-run blast by Max Galvin (U of Miami). Galvin now stands alone as the Chucks home run leader with five.

With an 8-1 lead, Carsen Plumadore would see the 9th and finished the job. The win would go to Grant Siegel, his second on the season. The Chucks improved to 27-8 overall and 1-0 in the second half.

The Chucks play at Green Bay again tomorrow for the 4th of July. Following that they will play three straight at Athletic Park, including a Firework Friday on July 5th!

