Stingers Start 2nd Half with Win

July 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

MINOT, ND -- The Stingers offense continues their hot hitting scoring 13 runs, highlighted by a 5-run 2nd inning. Tonight's game marked the 4th against the Hot Tots that the Stingers scored double digit runs.

Minot took an early 1-0 lead in the 1st inning from an Adam Berghult (Dallas Baptist) RBI double. Berghult finished the game 2-4 with the one RBI, a walk, and a strikeout.

Willmar did not trail following the 2nd inning; the scoring started from a Maximus Martin (Arkansas) bases loaded walk, and an Andrew Sojka (California State-Northridge) grand slam. Sojka and Martin combined for 8 RBIs and 6 of the 14 Stinger hits.

The new guys contributed for the Stingers in the win. Hayden Lewis (Nebraska) collected 2 hits and 2 stolen bases, Liam Bushey (Western Illinois) had 2 hits including a double and reached base 6 times, and Dariel Osoria (Western Oklahoma State) collected a hit and an RBI.

Aidan Gonzalez (San Diego) made his first start and earned the win. Gonzalez pitched 5 innings and allowed 8 hits, 2 runs (both earned), 2 walks and 1 strikeout.

Edwing Corrales (Colorado State-Pueblo) was credited with the loss. Corrales pitched 2 innings and allowed 5 hits, 5 runs (all earned), 2 walks, and struck out 4.

The Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game was Tate Robertson (Alabama). Robertson took over in the 7th inning and pitched the remainder of the game. He allowed only 2 hits, walked 2, struck out 2, and allowed no runs.

Stingers look to sweep the Hot Tots tomorrow with first pitch at 4:05 P.M.

Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2024

