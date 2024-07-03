Loggers Sweep Mankato

LA CROSSE, WI - The La Crosse Loggers secured a series sweep against the Mankato MoonDogs with a commanding 8-2 victory in the second game at Copeland Park, witnessed by 1,802 fans.

Starting pitcher Tate Hess (Louisiana Lafayette) led the Loggers with a solid performance, pitching six innings, allowing two runs on four hits, and striking out six batters.

In contrast, MoonDogs starter Regan Hall (Illinois) struggled, lasting only one inning and conceding four runs on one hit while issuing four walks.

The Loggers quickly capitalized on Hall's control issues in the bottom of the first inning. Three wild pitches allowed Luke Anderson (BYU), Luke Davis (Long Beach City), and Zach Wadas (TCU) to score. Tyman Long (Southern Nevada) added to the early lead by driving in Ryan Kucherak (LSU), resulting in a 4-0 advantage for La Crosse.

In the second inning, the Loggers extended their lead. Matthew Miura (Hawaii) scored on a wild pitch, and Gable Mitchell (Iowa) crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly from Luke Anderson (BYU), making it 6-0.

The MoonDogs responded in the top of the third inning with a two-RBI single by Gabriel Miranda (TCU), reducing the deficit to 6-2.

However, the Loggers further extended their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-RBI single from Gable Mitchell (Iowa), bringing the final score to 8-2.

With this victory, the Loggers completed a sweep of the two-game series against the Mankato MoonDogs. The team returns to action at Copeland Park tomorrow night to face the Eau Claire Express, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

