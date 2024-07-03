Pit Spitters' Late Inning Magic Strikes Again

July 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Royal Oak, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game two of the three game series the Royal Oak Leprechauns, 7-1.

Both teams starting pitchers were scoreless up until the Pit Spitters offense broke through the shutout first in the top of the fourth inning. Carter Hain singled with two outs to keep the offense alive. Ethan Belk doubled to center field breaking the scoring column to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. The Pit Spitters offense continued in the top of the fifth inning as Ethan Guerra drew a walk and Aaron Piasecki singled to put two runners on with no one out. Daniel Jackson grounded into a fielder's choice allowing Guerra to score to make it 2-0. Piasecki and Vahn Lackey walked to get things started for the Pit Spitters in the top of the seventh inning. Brett Denby hit a single to score Piasecki to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 3-0. The Leprechauns offense put together a little offense in the bottom of the seventh inning as Collin Overholt singled to right field. Riley Frost and Overholt exchanged places on the base paths as he grounded into a fielder's choice. Ryan Mckay and Parker Picot drew walks to load the bases with two outs. Frost scored on a wild pitch thrown by Mason Hill to cut the Pit Spitters lead to 3-1. With two outs in the top of the eighth, Brett Rozman singled to left field. Guerra then singled but during the walk catcher Oliver Service committed an error allowing Rozman to score making it 4-1. In the top of the ninth looking for insurance runs, Lackey doubled to center field to kick off the offense. Hain reached first following a fielder's choice decision allowing Lackey to score give the Pit Spitters a 5-1. Belk reached first base following an error committed by Riley Frost. Rozman reached first base following an error committed by Overholt allowing Hain to score making it 6-1. Another error by Service allowed Belk to score and Guerra to reach base safely sealing the Pit Spitters victory at 7-1.

The Pit Spitters improve to 1-1 in the second half and to 18-19 overall, while the Leprechauns drop to 1-1 in the second half and to 19-18 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Jayden Dentler threw six innings of shutout ball giving up two hits, while walking five and striking out five. Mason Hill threw two innings of one run ball giving up a hit, walking three, and a walk. Charlie Wolf threw an inning of scoreless relief giving up two walks while striking out two.

The Pit Spitters will stay in Royal Oak to play game three of the three game series against the Leprechauns. First pitch is tonight at 7:05 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

