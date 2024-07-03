Huskies Celebrate 4th of July, Second Half of Season, with Home Tilts against Larks

July 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







The second half of the season is already here! After wrapping the first half on Tuesday, the Duluth Huskies are wasting no time before kicking off the second half of the season. The Bismarck Larks are in town to conclude the four-game home stand for Duluth. Here are the five things to know and game notes packet (linked above) for the holiday series:

NEW DAY, NEW HALF, NEW OPPORTUNITIES: The first half of play is in the books and no time is wasted before the second half of play gets going. The standings will now reset for the second half with Rockford, Wausau, Willmar and La Crosse all locking up playoff berths by way of having the best record in the first half. To kick things off, Bismarck comes into town for a two-game series at the Wade to conclude a four-game home stand for the Huskies. Since the Northwoods League went to the Great Plains-Great Lakes divisional format, the Huskies have qualified for the playoffs twice (2021 and 2022). Both times the Huskies have qualified for the postseason in the second half of the season.

SPLIT ROX: The Huskies began the home stand by picking up a split against the St. Cloud Rox. In game one, Duluth errors proved costly in a three-run sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie. St. Cloud scored four more in the eighth to break it open. For the Huskies, offense was tough to come by despite picking up nine hits. MJ Sweeney did deliver his eighth home run and 30th RBI in this game. In game two, the Huskies pitching staff took over the game and turned in a masterclass performance. Led by Colin Carney (7.1 IP), the Huskies held the Rox to just six hits in recording their second shutout of the season. While the Huskies did only have four hits of their own, they came at good times. Duluth scored once each in the seventh and the eighth where they recorded all four of their hits to take the victory, 2-0. With the win, the Huskies took the season series over the Rox, winning three (3) of 4 games.

CLEAN SHEET: In the last two meetings between the Larks and the Huskies, Duluth won the errors battle, 7-0. In games in which the Huskies have put up zero errors, including the two games against the Larks, the Huskies hold a 6-2 record. In those games, they have allowed an average average of 4.25 runs per game, a mark that would lead the Northwoods League.

LOOKING AT THE LARKS: Bismarck finished the first half of the season with a twin .500 record as the Huskies, 18-18. Offensively, the Larks have been a juggernaut in part due to the 295 free passes opposing teams have issued them, including a league-leading 73 hit batters. However, they will have to attempt to navigate the second half without their best hitter to this point in Theo Bryant IV (.370 BA, 15 RBI), who is not on the roster for the second half. The defensive side has given Bismarck trouble. Their 62 errors on the season are 2nd in the Northwoods League.

HOLIDAY WADE: The beginning of the second half is not the only cause for celebration this weekend at the Wade. The ballpark is decked out in Independence Day decor for the series. Additionally, for the Wednesday night game, fans who buy an online ticket can get a free hat upon entry. On the 4th, all current military personnel as well as veterans will get in free. Following the contest, fireworks can be seen over at Bayfront Festival Park.

