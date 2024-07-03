Duplantier's Late-Game Heroics Lead Huskies to Extra Innings Victory, 1-0 Record to Start Second Half

The Duluth Huskies kicked off the second half with a win behind Jayden Duplantier's late-game heroics, defeating the Bismarck Larks, 5-4, in extra innings at Wade Stadium Wednesday night.

The Huskies (18-17, 1-0) made it three straight over the Larks (18-19, 0-1) in comeback fashion. They erased 1-0 and 4-1 deficits in the late innings before walking it off in front of a loud home crowd.

Errors and mistakes played a big role in this contest. Bismarck's first run of the game came on an errant throw from Huskies starting pitcher Anthony Andrews. The Larks, 1-0, lead was their first over the Huskies this season in 20 innings of play to that point.

That run surrendered by Andrews was the only run he allowed, making it through six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits.

The Huskies got the run back in the fourth on a Max Coupe (3-for-4, BB) leadoff double and then an RBI single by the red-hot Charlie Sutherland. The game would remain that way through the sixth.

In the seventh, the Larks scored three times, greeting Ian Fischer rather rudely in his Huskies debut. The lefty did not record a single out, tagged with three hits and three runs allowed. Albert Roblez, pitching for the second consecutive game, cleaned up the mess thereafter and the Huskies trailed, 4-1.

The response was immediate. The Huskies tied it up in the bottom of that very same inning, taking advantage of one of seven Larks errors in the process. Joshua Duarte, last year's Big Stick winner by virtue of having the best average in the Northwoods League, marked his return to the team with an RBI double. MJ Sweeney tied the game later on via a sacrifice fly.

On top of the seven errors, a couple other costly mistakes by the Larks severely hindered them. A chance to take the lead in the ninth was nullified by runners interference and instead became an inning-ending double play.

Then, in extras, they had the bases loaded with nobody out. Huskies reliever Jackson Smith got the first out on a short fly ball. That's where Jayden Duplantier took over. The next batter grounded one to Duplantier who made a great play to grab it, touch second base and sling it to first for an inning-ending double play. Then, in the tenth, Duplantier came to the plate and delivered the game-winning sacrifice fly to complete a banner day for the Texas Longhorn.

It's an Independence Day matinee Thursday for the Huskies and the Larks. The season series finale between the two teams begins at 1:05 pm. With a win, the Huskies would complete their first season sweep over a team this year.

