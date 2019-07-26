Williams-Sutton Stays Hot in Road Trip Finale

July 26, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Dwanya Williams-Sutton had his third consecutive multi-hit game, but the TinCaps lost their road trip finale against the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate) at Bowling Green Ballpark, 4-2.

Williams-Sutton, Fort Wayne's 22-year-old right fielder, gave the 'Caps a 1-0 lead three batters into the game with a double to the right-field corner that scored center fielder Jawuan Harris, who had walked, from first base.

The TinCaps (11-22, 44-57) increased their lead to 2-0 in the second thanks to a two-out RBI single by first baseman Lee Solomon to plate second baseman Justin Lopez from second. The 'Caps were up against right-hander Shane Baz, a 20-year-old with a high-90s fastball, who's rated as the No. 8 Rays prospect.

Omar Cruz out-pitched Baz while he was on the mound. The 20-year-old lefty from Mexico spun 5 1/3 scoreless innings with only two singles and three walks conceded.

However, the Hot Rods (22-11, 61-42) rallied for three runs in the seventh and added insurance in the eighth.

Next Game

Saturday, July 27 vs. Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Efraín Contreras

- Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Eduardo Salazar

Watch: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.