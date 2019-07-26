Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods are looking to sweep the set before welcoming in the Lake County Captains on Saturday night.

About Last Night... On a Bootlegger Thursday, Bowling Green opened the second game with Fort Wayne much like they did with game one, with a run in the first inning. Osmy Gregorio walked with one out, then came around on an RBI double from Jonathan Aranda. The TinCaps tied the game in the top of the second, but the Bootleggers responded with the first of a pair of four-run frames. Russ Olive came up with an RBI single, then scored ahead of Izzy Wilson on a two-run triple by Ford Proctor. Proctor then scored on a groundout by Gregorio, giving Bowling Green a 5-1 lead. Although the TinCaps scored a run in the third, they would draw no closer as Miller Hogan set down the final ten batters he faced. In the fifth, the Bootleggers blew the game open with another four runs. Roberto Alvarez had a two-run single sandwiched in between RBI hits from Aranda and Wilson, extending the lead to seven runs. Fort Wayne scored a run in the eighth inning, but never mounted a serious threat as Bowling Green cruised a 9-3 win, securing a series victory.

Home Is Where the Wins Are... After dropping back-to-back series on the road, the Hot Rods have enjoyed their return to Bowling Green Ballpark, taking the first two games from the Fort Wayne TinCaps to secure a series victory. Having won five-straight at home, the Hot Rods are now 35-17 at home, the best mark in the Midwest League. Since the All-Star break, Bowling Green has kicked it up another notch, going 13-4 on their home turf. A big reason why has been increased offensive output at home, with the Hot Rods batting .275 and scoring 5.38 runs per game at home, both best in the league, while batting .234 and scoring just 3.86 runs per game away from Bowling Green.

Gimme Olive the Hits... Russ Olive returned to the Bowling Green lineup on Thursday and did not show any signs of rust, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI following a 23-day layoff. The three hits were a season-high for Olive, who has gone 6-for-13 in his first four games at Bowling Green Ballpark, driving in four runs, including his first professional homer on June 27 against the Great Lakes Loons.

Miller Time... Miller Hogan got off to a bit of a rocky start on Thursday, working around two baserunners in the first before allowing single runs in both the first and second. The righty quickly put the clamps on the TinCaps, though, setting down the final ten men he faced, enabling him to finish 6.0 innings for the first time in his career. Hogan allowed two runs on just three hits, earning the first quality start of his career as well as his second win of the season.

More Good Relief... Unlike Wednesday night, the Hot Rods did not need air-tight relief work on Thursday, but nonetheless, Nathan Witt and Nick Padilla turned in three solid innings of relief, enabling Bowling Green to cruise to victory on Thursday night. Over the past 11 games, Bowling Green relievers have posted a 2.35 ERA over 30.2 innings of work, striking out 38 batters in the process. That work has helped the Hot Rods lower their bullpen ERA on the season to 3.55, ninth in the Midwest League.

Transaction Time... The Hot Rods announced a move ahead of Friday's game. Right-handed pitcher Zack Trageton was promoted to Bowling Green from Hudson Valley, where he went 5-2 with a 2.11 ERA in seven games (five starts) for the Renegades. The 20-year-old has struck out 39 batters in 38.1 innings without walking a single batter this season. In a corresponding move, fellow pitcher Miller Hogan was reassigned to Hudson Valley.

Yesterday's Notes... Thursday was the first Bootlegger Thursday win since April 25 (lost previous four)...Aranda recorded his sixth multi-hit game and third multi-RBI contest...Olive had his second multi-hit game...His three hits tied a career high...Wilson picked up his third multi-hit affair...Qsar picked up his third multi-hit game...Proctor collected his seventh multi-RBI game...Hogan worked a career-high 6.0 innings...He tied his career high with five strikeouts...The Bootleggers are 35-17 at home...They're 48-30 against right-handed starters...BG is 41-17 when scoring first...They are also 43-7 when out-hitting the opposition...Bowling Green is 17-10-4 in series this season...BG starting pitchers are 36-22...

