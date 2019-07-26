Lugnuts Reliever Rackoski Promoted to Dunedin

LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, pitcher Sean Rackoski has been promoted to the Class A-Advanced Dunedin Blue Jays, with pitcher Cobi Johnson activated from the Injured List in a corresponding move.

The Lugnuts (16-16, 48-53) wrap up their three-game road trip tonight at 7:05 p.m. at the West Michigan Whitecaps, returning home on Saturday for Oregon Trail Night with a Daniel Norris Bobblehead Giveaway! For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

