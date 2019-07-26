Former Chicago Cub Randy Hundley to Throw First Pitch at South Bend Cubs Game

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their next homestand of the 2019 season. Fans at Wednesday night's game will have a chance to meet former Chicago Cub Randy Hundley. The legendary catcher will throw out the first pitch, as well as sign autographs during the game. Another highlight of the series is Classic Car Day on Sunday, Aug. 4. Area owners will bring their classic cars to Four Winds Field to display and be eligible to win one of three awards.

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Tuesday, July 30 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Post-Game Fireworks: Begin immediately following the game

Wednesday, July 31 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Randy Hundley Appearance: Legendary Chicago Cubs catcher Randy Hundley will throw out the first pitch and sign autographs on the concourse from 7:15 - 8:15 p.m.

Latino Heritage Night: A celebration of the Latino community in and around South Bend. Special events include Latino music and dancers

South Bend Cubs T-shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs t-shirt

Silver Slugger's Day: Seniors ages 55 and older can purchase a discounted ticket to the game

Thursday, Augusts 1, vs West Michigan Whitecaps, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 domestic 16-ounce draft beer and regular 24-ounce fountain sodas all game long

Friday, August 2, vs West Michigan Whitecaps, 7:35 p.m. ET

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Begin immediately following the game

Home Run for Life: A patient from Beacon Children's Hospital is honored and will get to run the bases during the game

Saturday, August 3, vs Great Lakes Loons, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fallen Heroes Day: Tonight's game honors fallen police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel. The 2019 Corporal Paul Deguch Community Service award will be presented to a South Bend Cubs player

Flat Screen Saturday: Every inning, one fan in attendance will win a 55-inch flat screen TV

Sunday, August 4, vs. Great Lakes Loons, 2:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at noon

South Bend Cubs T-shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs t-shirt

Classic Car Day: Classic car owners will bring their vehicle to the game for judging and be eligible to win one of three awards. All cars must be registered prior to this event.

Sundae FUNday: Play catch on the field before the game and meet your favorite South Bend Cubs player during the pre-game autograph session.

Monday, August 5, vs Great Lakes Loons, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 6 p.m.

VIP Rooftop tickets for $30 are available for this evening's game through the South Bend Cubs Box Office, and includes ticket and 2 hour, all-you-can-eat picnic

Dog Day Monday: Fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to the park and enjoy $2 hot dogs, $2 peanuts and popcorn. Free Toyota Fun Zone wrist bands for kids 12 and under

Tuesday, August 6 vs. Great Lakes Loons, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 6 p.m.

$2 Tuesday: Game tickets are only $2 when purchased online, in advance. Tickets are regular price on game day

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

