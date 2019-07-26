Cubs Drop Finale to Captains 6-4

South Bend, IN: The South Bend Cubs had their opportunities against the Lake County Captains in the finale of their three-game series. Although they had 14 hits compared to the Captains 9, the Cubs left 16 men on base over the course of the game and fell to Lake County 6-4.

South Bend's starter Faustino Carrera needed some time to settle in after the start of the game. On the first four hitters he faced, he allowed a triple, home run, double, and a walk. The Captains scored three runs in the inning, but the Cubs began their climb back.

Carrera got some run support, as the Cubs plated a run in both the bottom of the 1st and 2nd to cut it to 3-2. After South Bend showed some life, Carrera locked in and retired 14 batters in a row from the end of the 1st through the 4th.

Lake County sparked another rally in the 5th, as they scored two runs off of Carrera to heighten their lead to 5-2. After Carrera departed, Eugenio Palma worked two shutout innings to keep the Cubs hopes alive.

In the bottom of the 5th inning, South Bend had their best chance of the night against Alex Royalty and the first man out of the bullpen Skylar Arias. With the bases loaded, the Cubs left them juiced when Marcus Mastrobuoni was called out on strikes.

Although they were down by three runs with six outs remaining in the game, the Cubs did not give up. Rafelin Lorenzo grounded into a double play and D.J. Artis scored to make it 5-3. In the 9th, Mastrobuoni lofted an RBI single to right field to drive in another run.

The Cubs rally was cut short, as they ended the game with the tying run on base and the winning run at the plate.

With the loss, the Cubs drop to 53-48 on the season, but they still won the series two games out of three. They will head up to Lansing, Michigan tomorrow night to face the Lugnuts in a key three-game series. South Bend is now one game back of the wild card held by Lansing. Lefty Brendon Little is the expected starter with first pitch at 7:05 PM.

