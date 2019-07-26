ESPN to Shine National Spotlight on Kane County

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars alternate identity, known as the Kane County Atomic Pork Chops, will be featured as part of ESPN'S Minor League Promotion of the Week on Saturday, July 27.

The segment will air during SportsCenter at approximately 6:55 and 7:55 a.m. CT. The Cougars are one of only 15 organizations, out of 160 MiLB teams, to be selected by ESPN as the Promotion of the Week thus far.

The Atomic Pork Chops were born out of an idea generated last off-season. A combination of the Cougars close proximity to the world-renowned Fermilab, which specializes in exploring high-energy physics and atoms, along with a desire to pay homage to the Cougars original, and ballpark favorite, pork chop sandwich is what sparked the discussion and led to the new alternate identity.

Additional Atomic Pork Chop games this season include Sunday, July 28 at 1 PM and Thursday, August 8 at 6:30 PM. At each alternate identity game, the new Atomic Pork Chop sandwich will be available at the Wannemaker's Backyard Grill, located down the first base concourse. The 10-ounce boneless, butterfly pork chop is smothered in a secret atomic sauce exploding with flavor. The Cougar Den Team Store will also have select merchandise available including adjustable hats, t-shirts and replica jerseys.

Tickets for all remaining games, including the Atomic Pork Chop Nights, are on sale now at www.kccougars.com. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone by calling 630-232-8811 or by visiting the box office at Northwestern Medicine Field.

